HOUSTON – Deputies said a man drowned during a small get together at a home.

Deputies said they were called to the scene on Misty Lea Lane near Cali Drive in north Harris County. A small gathering was going on at the home when the man ended up in the pool, deputies said.

When they arrived at the scene, investigators said they found the 44-year old man at the bottom of the pool.

According to investigators, EMS workers performed CPR, but the man died.