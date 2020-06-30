Man drives to Walgreens after being shot in SE Houston; search for suspect underway: Police

HOUSTON – Police said they are searching for a suspect who shot a man near a Walgreens by Hobby Airport, where people are waiting in line to get tested for COVID-19.

Officers said the incident happened near the 8300 block of Broadway at around 3:50 a.m.

Authorities said the gunshot victim drove over a sidewalk, through bushes and crashed into a truck, then called out for his mother.

According to police, the victim also crashed into someone who was in the line waiting to be tested.

Police said they are now looking for the suspect responsible for the shooting after they said he fled the scene.

This is a developing story.