Investigative journalist Wayne Dolcefino held in contempt of court by Harris County judge

HOUSTON – Investigative journalist Wayne Dolcefino was arrested and jailed Tuesday afternoon after being found in contempt of court by Harris County Criminal Court at Law 16 Judge Darrell W. Jordan.

“The spectator (Dolcefino) was disrupting court, he was warned 3X: have a seat or leave courtroom. He refused, kept demanding to interview judge. Upon final warning, Judge stated he would be held in custody, to which spectator responded: ‘Do what you have to do,‘” a court document reads.

The document further states that Dolcefino’s behavior “prevented the court from conducting its proceedings in a dignified, orderly, and expeditious manner.”

“Despite the Court’s warnings, Contemnor (Dolcefino) persisted in disrupting the proceedings of the court,” the document reads.

Dolcefino was found guilty of the charge and will face 180 days of jail time in Harris County Jail and a $500 fine.

For several years, Dolcefino was a journalist for a Houston TV station before forming Dolcefino Consulting that is a self-described “media consulting firm, hired by companies, law firms and private citizens and taxpayers to expose injustice, fraud, and abuse of power.”

