Are you a Big Red fan? Then you may love this new flavored beer that a Texas brewing company is releasing

If Big Red is your favorite soda, you’re not ready for this.

Islla Street Brewing based in San Antonio is releasing a new “Big Rojo” beer, KSAT reports.

The company describes the soda-inspired beer as a “subtlety tart Berliner body, finished with REAL Big Red syrup for the iconic sweet smooth finish of the soda,” according to KSAT.

A recent taste tester described the beer as “phenomenal” and said it wasn’t overbearing with the Big Red taste.

According to KSAT, the “Big Rojo” beer was first released to the brewery’s members; however, due to high demand, the brewery will be doing a full-scale release on July 22.