90ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

Greater Houston Coalition for Justice to renew calls for police reform

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: Greater Houston Coalition for Justice, Policing
photo

HOUSTON – The Greater Houston Coalition for Justice will renew the group’s calls for police reform during a news conference Tuesday.

The group, which has recently been calling for the release of body camera video in the fatal officer-involved shooting of Nicolas Chavez, will hold a news conference at 2 p.m.

In a news release about the event, the group said they want an independent police review board with subpoena powers and clear policies regarding the handling and release of police video.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: