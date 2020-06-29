Greater Houston Coalition for Justice to renew calls for police reform

HOUSTON – The Greater Houston Coalition for Justice will renew the group’s calls for police reform during a news conference Tuesday.

The group, which has recently been calling for the release of body camera video in the fatal officer-involved shooting of Nicolas Chavez, will hold a news conference at 2 p.m.

In a news release about the event, the group said they want an independent police review board with subpoena powers and clear policies regarding the handling and release of police video.

