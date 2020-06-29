Ask 2: Are employees who work in an office required to wear a mask?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Does a business office, such as oil and gas businesses that operate in a high rise office building, have to require employees to wear a mask per the orders? How does the order effect offices that don’t have customer visits?

Answer: Office buildings, regardless of whether public visitors are welcomed, are deemed commercial properties.

Businesses operating in an office setting should follow the mask mandate.

According to the Harris County mask order, all commercial entities that provide goods or services directly to the public must develop and implement a policy that would require, at a minimum, all employees and customers to wear face coverings when in an area or performing an activity which involves close contact or proximity to coworkers or the public.

Harris County businesses that do not comply with the order could face a fine not to exceed $1,000 for each violation.

