Houston Symphony announces Live from Jones Hall virtual concert series

The Houston Symphony is returning to the stage for a new concert series.

The symphony announced the series Live from Jones Hall will offer an intimate concert experience.

The new series will introduce audiences to diverse and engaging programs during an hour-long live stream from Jones Hall at 8 p.m. each Saturday night in July and Saturday, Aug. 1.

The performances will highlight different sections of the orchestra by featuring musicians in solo and small ensemble roles and in repertoire not often showcased on the Symphony’s programs.

“Building on the success of our Living Room Series, we’re excited to be able to continue with live-streamed performances,” said Houston Symphony Executive Director, CEO, and holder of the Margaret Alkek Williams Chair John Mangum. “I think it will be emotional for all of us when our incredible musicians return to the Jones Hall stage after a more than three-month absence. It’s a challenging time for all of us here, but one that also presents the opportunity to explore repertoire for smaller ensembles from a wide variety of composers that really gives our individual musicians a chance to shine.”

Following CDC recommendations, musicians will be socially distanced during Live from Jones Hall performances and there will be no live audience.

Virtual attendees can gain access to the private live stream performances by purchasing a $10 ticket online.