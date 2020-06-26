Hundreds of teens may have been exposed to COVID-19 at ’Pongfest’ party in Texas

Hundreds of teenagers who attended a large party called “Pongfest” in Lakeway, Texas may have been exposed to the coronavirus, KXAN reports.

According to the report, Lakeway Mayor Sandy Cox says several guests may have exposed as many as 300 others to COVID-19 at the event on June 20.

According to Austin Public Health, 300 teenagers attended the party — some of whom were awaiting results for their COVID-19 test and have since tested positive, KXAN reports.

According to KXAN, Cox says contact tracing is being handed by Austin Public Health.

Cox is asking the public to continue practicing social distancing and safety measures.

“We need anyone who went to that party to isolate for 14 days,” Cox said according to KXAN. “And if you have been in contact with anyone else at that party, they need to isolate for 14 days. If you are symptomatic, go get tested.”