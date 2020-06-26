Here’s how 10 Texans reacted on social media to Gov. Abbott’s announcement on bars closing

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order for bars to close at noon Friday, sending some mixed reactions from Texans.

Restaurants are also ordered to scale back occupancy to 50% according to his announcement.

The announcement brought Texas to trend on Twitter Friday morning, where users took to social media to express their reactions.

Most of the reactions cite Abbott’s reopening plans and the lack of social distancing in bars.

Here’s what they said:

Bars are shut down again in Texas.



Dude. — honeyy🍯 (@saintsluttt) June 26, 2020

Texas has closed bars. This is what happens when you open too early and think you are special and invincible — Keri 🐝 (@KeriCarbaugh) June 26, 2020

I want to know what life is like for the people who are getting kicked out of Texas bars at noon today when they re-close. — Harrison (@HD_starr) June 26, 2020

Texas governor closing bars again, but waited until Houston hospitals are almost at capacity instead of taking the trends seriously weeks ago — mina (@theemeens) June 26, 2020

Texas opened up and y’all just couldn’t stay still...now bars and stuff closed again. Hate to see it — GET OFF OUR NECKS (@GentlemenGin) June 26, 2020

Texas orders bars to close again after Virus spike. Govenors need to realize people won’t be responsible to social distance by themselves. — John Curry (@blazerscam4) June 26, 2020

Texas and Florida shutting down bars and restaurants again because:



- People don’t listen

- People don’t learn

- People don’t care about others

- People are greedy

- People are unwilling to sacrifice

- People want things to go back to the way it was

- etc. — Tim Anderson (@timinbklyn) June 26, 2020

Ooo, Texas bars closing. I’m at work right now and the bar is probably going to be shut down within the hour or so! These old ladies at my bar complaining about it and how they just wanna go out and shop and go to the lake literally pls shut up — montgomery (@montypuffs) June 26, 2020

Breaking the record everyday for the past 2+ weeks. 6,000 new cases. Smh #TexasCovid19 pic.twitter.com/u2zybwpNiz — ๒ค๔ครร ɭ๏г๔ Շเקรץ (@STX21) June 26, 2020