Here’s how 10 Texans reacted on social media to Gov. Abbott’s announcement on bars closing

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Tags: Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas, Bars, Restaurants
Gov. Greg Abbott addresses a news conference at the State Capitol in Austin, Texas, about the coronavirus pandemic Monday, June 22, 2020. Abbott said he has no plans to shut down the state again. "We must find ways to return to our daily routines as well as finding ways to coexist with COVID-19," Abbott said. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order for bars to close at noon Friday, sending some mixed reactions from Texans.

Restaurants are also ordered to scale back occupancy to 50% according to his announcement.

The announcement brought Texas to trend on Twitter Friday morning, where users took to social media to express their reactions.

Most of the reactions cite Abbott’s reopening plans and the lack of social distancing in bars.

Here’s what they said:

