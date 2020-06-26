FAQs: From waterpark openings to Pride events, here are answers to your questions on the governor’s latest executive order

From waterparks to restaurants and graduations, we are answering a few top questions related to the Executive Order issued by Governor Abbott on Friday.

Abbott’s executive order closed bars and certain businesses as part of the state’s effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Here are answers to some of the questions KPRC 2 readers asked us on Friday.

Does the limit of 100 people who can attend an event mean that fireworks shows likely won’t happen in Texas?

It depends on what the individual shows decide. They could decide to do a drive-up fireworks show where people can still see the fireworks from their vehicles. Most likely any celebration that involves crowds or a carnival type of event will be canceled.

Are waterparks still allowed to remain open?

Amusement parks and waterparks are allowed to operate at 50% capacity. Other summer activities like zoos, aquariums, natural caverns, and museums

Will the governor’s order on bars likely have an impact on restaurants?

Friday’s new order includes reducing capacity at restaurants starting June 29. Restaurants are being asked to go back to 50% capacity. We’ve seen that many restaurants have decided on their own to go back to to-go only services just to be on the safe side.

What does the governor’s order mean for graduations?

Outdoor gatherings of 100 people or more must be approved by local governments. Graduations may still happen depending on what the individual district decides. The order says schools may conduct graduation ceremonies as long as they follow health protocols issued by the Texas Education Agency.

Do we know how many cases are coming out of people at bars?

Right now we don’t know how many cases are from people who were at bars. Health leaders have suspected that many of the cases are from people gathering around Memorial Day and for other celebrations. They are referring to the information given to them from contact tracers who are monitoring the cases. Much of that information is not made public.

If we are in a shutdown mode again, will leadership cancel Pride events set for Saturday?

The Houston Mayor gave an update on the 2020 Houston LGBT + Pride Celebrate Weekend Friday afternoon. The Mayor says the organizers of Houston Pride met and decided to turn the event into an online-only event. They are still working out the details. You can check the 2020 Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration website for the latest information on how they will reach out to everyone. This is a huge event in Houston each year and brings thousands of people from all over the country.

How long does the executive order closing bars last for?

Right now, there is no end date for the Executive Order issued by the governor.