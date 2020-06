HOUSTON – A driver crashed through a fence and hit a tree after being shot in southeast Houston on Friday, police said.

Emergency crews said they responded to the scene just before 2 a.m. off Quince Street and Woodridge, where the driver of a pickup truck was found crashed into a fence.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital.

The driver’s condition is currently unknown and police said they are unsure what led up to the shooting.