87ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

Mosquito samples test positive for West Nile virus in Montgomery County

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: Montgomery County, The Woodlands, health, West Nile virus
PLEASANT HILL, CA - JUNE 29: Mosquitos are seen inside a trap on June 29, 2012 in Pleasant Hill, California. As reports of mosquitoes with West Nile virus are increasing across the country and several people have been confirmed to be infected by the potentially dangerous disease, the Contra Costa County Mosquito and Vector Control District is testing mosquito larvae found in standing water throughout the county and is using mosquito fish and BVA Larvacide oils to eradicate the pest. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
PLEASANT HILL, CA - JUNE 29: Mosquitos are seen inside a trap on June 29, 2012 in Pleasant Hill, California. As reports of mosquitoes with West Nile virus are increasing across the country and several people have been confirmed to be infected by the potentially dangerous disease, the Contra Costa County Mosquito and Vector Control District is testing mosquito larvae found in standing water throughout the county and is using mosquito fish and BVA Larvacide oils to eradicate the pest. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (2012 Getty Images)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Two mosquito samples tested positive for the West Nile virus in the area of the Grogan’s Mill village in The Woodlands.

The impacted area will be treated at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Another round of treatment is scheduled for Monday. Residents can check the activity map here.

Residents are advised to avoid outdoor activity during the scheduled treatment hours. Officials also suggest residents wear insect repellent, eliminate standing water and wear long-sleeved, loose-fitting clothing.

Any Montgomery County resident who needs assistance identifying mosquito breeding sites near their home is asked to call 281-364-4203 to set up an appointment.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: