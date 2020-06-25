Mosquito samples test positive for West Nile virus in Montgomery County

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Two mosquito samples tested positive for the West Nile virus in the area of the Grogan’s Mill village in The Woodlands.

The impacted area will be treated at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Another round of treatment is scheduled for Monday. Residents can check the activity map here.

Residents are advised to avoid outdoor activity during the scheduled treatment hours. Officials also suggest residents wear insect repellent, eliminate standing water and wear long-sleeved, loose-fitting clothing.

Any Montgomery County resident who needs assistance identifying mosquito breeding sites near their home is asked to call 281-364-4203 to set up an appointment.