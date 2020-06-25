2 killed, 2 hurt in major wreck in Spring

HOUSTON – Two people were killed, and 2 others injured Wednesday in a major crash in Spring. One of the cars was left unrecognizable.

“The vehicle flew probably 100 feet in the air and landed on its roof (and) struck a building,” said Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Aric Albers.

Investigators said the wreck happened along Spring Cypress and Kuykendahl roads when a with three people inside lost control. The car slammed into a business, where a person was working.

“The vehicle rotated in the road going backward entered the ditch from the south side of the roadway and launched after striking a dirt embankment,” Albers said.

The driver and a passenger in the car were both killed while the third passenger was flown by life-flight to a hospital. The person, who was working in the building, was taken to a hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

“A local independent school district police officer was the first to arrive and assisted the front seat passenger from the wreckage and immediately initiated basic life support first aid,” said Spring Fire Department District Chief Chris Vonwiesenthal.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash and that the driver may have lost control while trying to pass another car.

“According to witnesses and evidence at the scene, (the vehicle) easily could be approaching 100 mph. This is a 45-mph zone,” Albers said.

The investigation remains ongoing.