Ask 2: How do you report businesses that are violating the mask order in Harris County?

At KPRC 2, we're dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed.

Question: How do you report the businesses violating the mask order?

Answer: A mandatory face mask order went into effect as of 12:01 a.m Monday, June 22 and will last through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, June 30.

Under the order, Harris County businesses that offer goods and services are required to ensure all its visitors and employees are wearing masks.

If you find a business that you think is not in compliance with the mask order, Harris County officials say you can report them by calling (832) 839-6941

