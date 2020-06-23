90ºF

What you need to know about HISD’s parent survey for the 2020-2021 school year

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

HISD COVID-19 closures
HOUSTON – HISD is asking for parent feedback as they prepare for the 2020-2021 school year.

The survey was first announced last Thursday, which allows parents and teachers a chance to provide feedback on distance learning and possible reopening scenarios once school begins in August.

Possible reopening scenarios include face-to-face classes with reduced seating, continuing with distance learning, or hybrid learning.

The survey asks questions about each child’s learning experience with distance learning during the school closure in the spring.

Parents can access the survey on this link.

To learn more about the 2020-2021 school year plan, click here.

