Houston Police Station on southeast side of town shot at with AK-47; suspects detained: HPD

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a station on the southeast side of town came under fire on Monday night, officers said.

Police said the incident happened at around 10:31 p.m. in the 8300 block of Mykawa when officers said they heard gunshots being fired near the gulf course.

According to Chief Art Acevedo, no one was injured during the shooting. With the help of HPD’s air unit, Acevedo said officers found and safely detained the suspects believed to be involved.

We have recovered an AK-47 style assault rifle. The investigation continues. MTF in the morning. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) June 23, 2020

