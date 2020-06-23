Have you seen her? Kamrin ‘Eva’ Bushey missing from Seabrook since June 15

HOUSTON – The Seabrook Police Department is asking whether you’ve seen Kamrin “Eva” Bushey, a 17-year-old girl from Seabrook.

She’s been missing since June 15.

She was last seen early in the morning at her residence in Seabrook.

She was wearing an orange shirt with khaki shorts. Bushey is 4 feet 11 inches tall, with auburn hair and green eyes, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Additional identifying marks include a 5-inch scar on the inside of her right forearm, a tattoo that says “love” on the knuckles of her left hand with three tattooed dots on her middle finger in addition to a tattoo of an ice cream cone on one of her legs. Bushey also has multiple lip piercings.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact Seabrook Police Detective Ojeda by calling (281) 291-5613 or by calling Seabrook Dispatch at (281) 291-5610.