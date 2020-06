HOUSTON – A Harris County Precinct 4 deputy is accused of the attempted sex assault of a teen runaway, court documents say.

Aaron Mayes, 36, is charged with solicitation of a minor, witness tampering and attempted sexual assault of a child.

According to court documents, the victim is 16-years old.

Court documents said Mayes met the victim through word at the precinct. Mayes is due in court Monday morning.