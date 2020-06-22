74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

Harris County COVID-19 testing sites closing Monday due to weather

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Weather, Severe Weather, Rain, COVID-19
photo

HOUSTON – All of the Harris County COVID-19 testing sites have closed Monday due to severe weather, Harris County Public Health said.

Harris County Public Health said they plan on reopening sites and resuming operations on Tuesday, June 23.

If you had an appointment scheduled for today, HCPH asks that you come back Tuesday with your code.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: