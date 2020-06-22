Harris County COVID-19 testing sites closing Monday due to weather

HOUSTON – All of the Harris County COVID-19 testing sites have closed Monday due to severe weather, Harris County Public Health said.

Harris County Public Health said they plan on reopening sites and resuming operations on Tuesday, June 23.

🚨URGENT: All of our #COVID19 test sites are closed today due to severe weather. We plan on resuming operations tomorrow (Tuesday 6.23). If you had an appointment for today, please come back tomorrow with your code. Please be Safe! #houwx pic.twitter.com/N3UFGE0DZ2 — Harris County Public Health #SocialDistance (@hcphtx) June 22, 2020

If you had an appointment scheduled for today, HCPH asks that you come back Tuesday with your code.