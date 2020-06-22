73ºF

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in northeast Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – Deputies said they are on the lookout for a dark-colored Dodge Ram pickup truck with front-end damage after a bicyclist was hit and killed Sunday night.

Deputies said the incident happened at around 9 a.m. on Seven Mile Lane and William Tell Street in northeast Harris County.

According to investigators, the truck went around a car that had stopped to make a turn and ended up hitting the bicyclist, then fled the scene.

Deputies said the bicyclist died at the hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

About the Author: