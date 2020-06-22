Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in northeast Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – Deputies said they are on the lookout for a dark-colored Dodge Ram pickup truck with front-end damage after a bicyclist was hit and killed Sunday night.

Deputies said the incident happened at around 9 a.m. on Seven Mile Lane and William Tell Street in northeast Harris County.

According to investigators, the truck went around a car that had stopped to make a turn and ended up hitting the bicyclist, then fled the scene.

Deputies said the bicyclist died at the hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Harris County Sheriff’s Office.