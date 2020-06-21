Texans receiving unemployment will be required to search for jobs starting in July

HOUSTON – The Texas Workforce Commission is reinstating the work search requirement for those receiving unemployment benefits.

The requirement which had been suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis will be reinstated on July 6.

Recipients must document their efforts to find new employment.

The first report will be due to TWC on July 19.

According to the Texas Workforce Commission, there are more than 530,000 jobs available in Texas on WorkInTexas.com.

Here’s what the work search requirement means for unemployed, furloughed, and self-employed workers.

Unemployed workers

In order to continue receiving benefits, unemployed workers must show an active effort to obtain new employment.

As long as the work search requirement is fulfilled, unemployed workers will continue to receive their benefits for up to 39 weeks, in accordance with state law and the federal CARES Act.

The work search requirement does not mean workers must accept their first job offer.

Furloughed workers

Furloughed workers who expect to return to work within 12 weeks of their furlough are exempt from work search requirements.

The requirement can be waived at the discretion of TWC for workers who are expected to return to work beyond 12 weeks.

Self-employed workers

Those who are self-employed do not need to register on WorkinTexas.com nor complete work search requirements.

Self-employed should continue to take steps to reopen their business. If they do not plan to reopen their business, they must complete a work registration and seek work.