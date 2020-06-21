Man saves woman at Kroger while shopping for milk for his twins

LEAGUE CITY – A quick trip to Kroger turned into a life-saving situation for a League City man Thursday. Justin Thomas said he was at the store off East League City Parkway to buy milk for his twins.

“I heard someone scream out,” Thomas said. “So, I moved toward the direction of the scream then I saw a lady splayed out on the floor.”

Thomas said he jumped into action. Relying on his former medical background and ten years of service with the U.S. Coast Guard, he began administering CPR.

“I literally saw where her sternum was. I put my forearm with my fingers back and just started pumping her chest,” Thomas said.

The woman appeared to be in cardiac arrest, Thomas said. He and another customer in the store took turns administering chest compressions until paramedics arrived.

Thomas said he has since heard from the woman’s family.

“The doctors told her that if it wasn’t for the quick actions, she wouldn’t have made it,” Thomas said.

The father of four said he doesn’t consider himself a hero, just a regular guy who was making a trip to his local grocery store.

“I just saw someone in need. I didn’t even think about it, I just jumped in to help,” Thomas said. “Afterward was kind of strange, a strange feeling… like I have all this adrenaline and I still have to go get the milk.”

Thomas said he is an electrician and is required to know CPR for work. He said he renews his training and certification every year.