H-E-B recalls Hill Country Fare juices

H-E-B has issued a recall for gallon-size Hill Country Fare brand juices for the potential presence of a milk allergen.

According to H-E-B, there have been no reported illnesses related to this recall.

The recall notice includes Hill Country Fare Pink Lemonade, Citrus Punch, Fruit Drink and Grape Drink purchased at H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico, and Joe V’s and Mi Tienda stores.

Juices purchased at Central Market are not impacted.

H-E-B reports all affected products has been removed from store shelves.

Customers who purchased any of these products should look for the following code date on the back of the jug beneath the lid.

HCF Pink Lemonade Gallon – 8/1/2020

HCF Citrus Punch Gallon – 9/30/2020 and 10/1/2020

HCF Fruit Drink Gallon – 8/1/2020 and 8/2/2020

HCF Grape Drink Gallon – 8/2/2020

Recalled products can be returned to the store for a full refund.