Father airlifted, 10-year-old son hurt in Father’s Day wreck in Sugar Land, officials say

Tulsi Kamath, Senior Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – A father was airlifted and his 10-year-old son was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance after they were both injured in a wreck in Sugar Land Sunday evening, police say.

Officials say at about 4:45 p.m., the man was driving northbound on Interstate Highway 59 when he lost control of the vehicle near the 13000 block of IH-59. The vehicle hit a wall and both father and son sustained head injuries.

Sugar Land police say the adult was taken to a hospital for treatment via LifeFlight and the son was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

The northbound lanes will remain closed for at least two hours as officials investigate, police said.

