Boy, 10, and girl, 2, struck by car while crossing road in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Two children were hospitalized after being hit by a car in southwest Houston Sunday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department.

The wreck occurred at about 12:55 p.m. near the busy intersection of Fondren Road and Fonmeadow Drive. The two children, ages 2 and 10, were trying to cross the street alone when the incident occurred, officials at the scene said.

“They were crossing the intersection at Fondren and Fonmeadow. The vehicle just didn’t see them,” said Sgt. Regina Gonzalez of the Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division. “We do have a witness that said they did see the light was green. So, it’s kind of hard to see children when they’re crossing without an adult.”

The children’s grandmother, Evelyn Robins told KPRC 2 that she had sent them to Pyburn’s, a grocery store that is not far from their apartment.

“He was just supposed to be going to get some noodles, him and his sister,” Robins said.

She said the children were never supposed to cross the street. She was waiting for the children to come back but they didn’t.

“He likes Hot Cheetos so he decided to come on this side instead of going to get some noodles,” she said. When she talked to police, Robins said they told her Child Protective Services or the District Attorney’s Office might get involved in the investigation.

Robins said one child has a broken arm and the other has scrapes and bruises. Houston police said the children are going to be OK.

The driver who struck the children stayed at the scene for several hours, police said.

“Any person that hits a 2-year-old and a 10-year-old would be shaken up,” said Gonzalez.

At present the driver isn’t facing charges, Gonzalez said. Investigations are ongoing.