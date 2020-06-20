This is what Cy-Fair ISD’s 2020-21 academic calendar will look like

Cy-Fair ISD has revealed its amended calendar for the upcoming school year, and not much looks different from before.

The district plans to start school on August 24 and finish the year on May 27, 2021.

Rather than having extended breaks throughout the school year, Cy-Fair ISD has reserved makeup dates from June 1-30 due to the potential resurgence of COVID-19.

The district has also increased the total instructional time from the previously approved 2020-2021 calendar by 3,600 minutes, which is equivalent to eight additional school days.

Cy-Fair ISD has allotted an additional 15 minutes of instructional time for elementary and middle schools and 10 minutes of additional instructional time for high schools.

The added time provides 30 more minutes of focused instruction each day for all students.

Click here to view the modified 2020-21 instructional calendar for Cy-Fair ISD.