FBCSO searching for missing 12-year-old boy last seen in Fresno area

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old.

Donte Anderson was last seen around 8:20 p.m. Friday near the 4000 block of Dawn Rise Court, in the Fresno area of Fort Bend County. He was seen leaving the area on foot.

Anderson is described as a 12-year-old male weighing 105 pounds and standing 5′3′' tall with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black jeans, blue tennis shoes and a pair of glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at (281) 341-4665.