17-year-old shot in chest in Acres Homes, police say

A teenager is expected to survive after he was shot in the chest in Acres Home in northwest Houston early Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officer responded to reports of a shooting around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Wheatley Street and Glenn Avenue.

Police said someone in a black sedan pulled up to a group of and began shooting, hitting the 17-year-old in the chest.

The teenager was transported to a nearby hospital. He is expected to survive.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.