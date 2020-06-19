HPD Chief Art Acevedo makes appearance on ‘The View’ to discuss police reform in Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police Chief Art Acevedo called for better policing during an interview on ‘The View’ Thursday morning.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are working to pass new police reform legislation in the wake of the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Among the proposed reforms comes changes to “qualified immunity,” which shields officers from being sued for their actions on the job.

During the interview, Acevedo spoke on the possible removal of the immunity -- and those calls for defunding police departments.

Just last week, the Houston City Council just increased its police budget from $945 million dollars to $964 million.