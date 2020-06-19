Construction underway on new Amazon fulfillment center expected to bring 1,000 jobs to Fort Bend County

Construction is underway on a new Amazon fulfillment center in the Houston area.

The 850,000-square-foot facility is being built on 93.5 acres at 10507 Harlem Road in Richmond, located in Fort Bend County, according to a release. Trammell Crow Co., headquartered in Dallas, is the developer for the project.

“We are excited to be working with Amazon in Southeast Texas to deliver this new, state-of-the art fulfillment center,” said Jeremy Garner, a principal with TCC. “Significant planning has gone into this facility’s design, which allows for extensive use of robotics to further enhance Amazon’s robust fulfillment capabilities.”

The fulfillment center is set to open in 2021 and is expected to bring 1,000 jobs to the area. Amazon currently has more than 20,000 employees across the state, according to the release.

The Fort Bend Economic Development Council and county officials worked with Amazon to implement the project in Richmond, Fort Bend County Judge KP George said.

“We’re proud that Amazon has chosen Fort Bend County for this significant investment,” George said.

At the new fulfillment center, employees will work alongside robots to pick, pack and ship items to customers.

Amazon offers its full-time employees benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance, as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match, and up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave, according to the release.