Conroe woman accused of choking 1-year-old baby at her unlicensed daycare, police say

CONROE, Texas – A Conroe woman is accused of choking a 1-year-old baby who was under her care at her unlicensed daycare facility, according to the Conroe Police Department.

On Feb. 28, a woman picked up her 5-year-old sister and 1-year-old daughter from Andrea Sanchez’s daycare, police said. At the time, the 5-year-old told the woman that Sanchez had choked her baby while other children were trying to sleep, police said. The woman reported it to police.

The mother also took her baby to the hospital where medical records noted “concern for non-accidental trauma while in the care of residential care giver (Sanchez),” which was consistent with possible choking.

Conroe police and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services launched a special investigation.

Officials say they interviewed the 5-year-old girl who demonstrated a choking motion and said Sanchez was screaming “Shut up!”

Medical records revealed to investigators “multiple non-blanching, purple/red colored pinpoint or small circular red marks noted to chest wall and right shoulder,” according to court documents. The records also included photos of the baby’s injuries.

Sanchez denied the allegations, telling investigators she was only trying to lift the 1-year-old’s “fat neck...trying to clean her,” court documents reveal.

She was arrested and charged with felony injury to a child but has since posted her $60,000 bond and left custody.

Sanchez’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 22.

Conroe Police are asking anyone who may have more information for this investigation to contact Detective J. McGrew at 936-522-3591.