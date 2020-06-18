71ºF

Teen riding bike killed in hit-and-run in west Harris County: HCSO

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies said they are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a teen in west Harris County Thursday morning.

Deputies said the crash happened in the 6900 block of Greenhouse Road at around 2:36 a.m.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, two teens were riding bicycles when an unknown green colored car struck one of them, a 16-year-old male, from behind. Deputies said the driver fled the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

