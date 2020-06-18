Teen riding bike killed in hit-and-run in west Harris County: HCSO

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies said they are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a teen in west Harris County Thursday morning.

Deputies said the crash happened in the 6900 block of Greenhouse Road at around 2:36 a.m.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, two teens were riding bicycles when an unknown green colored car struck one of them, a 16-year-old male, from behind. Deputies said the driver fled the scene.

Overnight, @HCSOTexas deputies investigated a fatal crash at 6999 Greenhouse. Two teens were riding bicycles, when an unknown green colored car struck one of the males (16) from behind. The driver fled the scene. If anyone has info, please call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS #HouNews pic.twitter.com/ifcecHWPDJ — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 18, 2020

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.