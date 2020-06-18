Christopher Columbus statue at Bell Park vandalized a third time since last week
HOUSTON – A Christopher Columbus statue in Bell Park has been vandalized for the third time since last week.
Police were on the scene at Bell Park, just outside the Museum District, after the Columbus statue was vandalized again.
Police told KPRC 2 they received a call at around 1 a.m. that someone wearing all black threw red paint on the statue.
This same Christopher Columbus statue was vandalized twice last week.
