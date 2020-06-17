Crash sends part of METRORail line off tracks in N. Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A crash sent part of a METRORail line off the tracks in north Houston Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after midnight on Fulton Street and the North Loop. The center cart of the METRORail red line went off the tracks.

Police said two other vehicles, one with major damage, were also spotted at the scene.

There’s no word yet on what led up to the crash. METRO said those taking the METRORail red line can expect delays.