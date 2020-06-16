Water main break causes flooded roads in League City, police say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Flooded roads are causing drivers to take different routes after a water main Tuesday afternoon in League City, according to police.

Construction workers struck the water main in the 1600 block of West League City Parkway just west of Interstate-45.

Officials said there is water on the roads and asked drivers to take precautions when traveling in that area. Workings are currently repairing the line. It is unknown how long those repairs will take.

