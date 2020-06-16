Body of Crosby firefighter Kent Zavala found Tuesday after he was thrown from Jeep into Galveston Bay Sunday

HOUSTON – Members of Texas Equusearch recovered the body of a 20-year-old Crosby firefighter Tuesday morning after he was thrown from his Jeep into Galveston Bay Sunday night, officials said.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, Kent Zavala and his dog were thrown into the water after a three-vehicle collision on Galveston’s I-45 Causeway resulted in his Jeep flipping over. Both Zavala and the dog were thrown off the Causeway, into the waters of Galveston Bay below. Officials found his dog but were unable to locate him.

On Monday, Texas Equusearch aided the search-and-rescue effort, even as the U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search. Zavala’s friends told KPRC 2 Monday night that they were holding out hope that he would be found safe.

Tuesday, Texas Equusearch posted this update:

“We have sad news to report. Members of Texas EquuSearch have recovered the body of 20-year-old Kent Zavala,” officials wrote. “We ask that everyone keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this time.”