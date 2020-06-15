75ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

Man shot, killed during meet-up at gas station in NW Harris County: HCSO

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Deadly Shooting

HOUSTON – A man was fatally shot after a meet-up went wrong at a gas station in northwest Harris County Sunday night, deputies said.

Deputies said the shooting happened at a Citgo located at 15050 West Rd. at around 11:53 p.m.

Detectives said the shots were fired in the parking lot of the gas station and investigators are reviewing surveillance footage while trying to track the killers.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: