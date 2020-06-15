Ask 2: How do I pay property taxes, register my vehicle while the tax assessor’s office is closed?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The coronavirus pandemic led to the closure of the Harris County Tax Assessor’s Office in March.

That’s the office where people can pay their property taxes, get the initial registration for their new vehicles and register to vote. The office also handles alcoholic beverage licenses, special inventory taxes and hotel taxes.

We’ve gotten quite a few questions from our readers asking how they can complete that kind of business while the office is closed.

Laura Aranda Smith, communications director for the Harris County Tax Assessor’s Office, sent us a list of answers to some frequently asked questions workers have been fielding.

You can read the full FAQ document here.

Below are a few select topics from the list and the answers that were provided by the Tax Assessor’s Office.

Property taxes

All property tax payments may be mailed, paid online or made via the telephone.

Payments by check or money order should only be sent by mail to:

Ann Harris Bennett

Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector & Voter Registrar

P.O. Box 4622

Houston, TX 77210-4622

Please make your check payable to Ann Harris Bennett and, if possible, enclose the coupon from your tax statement with your payment. You may also print your bill with a payment coupon from our website at www.hctax.net. Please do not send cash.

Vehicle registration

Residents may renew their vehicle registrations online up to six (6) months expired at www.hctax.net.

Automobile renewals can also be made by mail:

Ann Harris Bennett

Tax Assessor-Collector & Voter Registrar

Attn: Renewal Dept.

P.O. Box 4089

Houston, TX 77210-4089

Residents may transfer their vehicle titles through the mail. The appropriate forms are available on the Tax Office website at www.hctax.net.

Automobile title transfers can also be made by mail:

Ann Harris Bennett

Tax Assessor-Collector & Voter Registrar

Attn: Renewal Dept.

P.O. Box 4089

Houston, TX 77210-4089

Auto in-person downtown tax office appointments

The office began a pilot appointment system this week. These appointments are only for customers with gift transactions because these must be filed in person by law. Additionally, customers that have extenuating circumstances may request an appointment. A few examples include new residents that have an upcoming appointment with DPS to get their driver’s license, timed permits, or someone that has to pay extra fees to another state until they register their vehicle in Texas.

If a customer believes that they need an in-person appointment, they can send a request to tax.office@hctx.net. These appointments are being conducted at the downtown Harris County Tax Office. (All other branch office locations are still closed to the public.)

Voter registration

Unregistered eligible voters may register to vote by mail. Volunteer Deputy Voter Registrar trainings will be offered very soon via Zoom.

Voter registration cards in English, Spanish, Vietnamese and Chinese are available for download by visiting the Tax Office website at www.hctax.net. Eligible unregistered voters may fill out the Texas Secretary of State’s Informal Online Voter Registration Application and print out a postage paid ready-to-mail voter registration application at www.VoteTexas.gov. Postage paid voter registration applications are also available at www.Vote411.org from the League of Women Voters – Houston.