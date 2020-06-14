90ºF

This is what people said about Houston and its use of masks

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Gabrielle Schmees, 29, and Diego Grassano, 31, kiss wearing protective masks on the day of their wedding at the Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park on Monday, April 27, 2020, in Houston.Because of COVID-19, the couple decided to postpone their official wedding and have a small one at the Waterwall Park until December when they can have the official one with all of their family and friends. (Marie De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP)
HOUSTON – We did a call out asking how you would rate Houston and its use of masks on a scale of 1 - 10.

Overall, most responded with a poor rating. Very few people rated the use of masks in Houston above five.

The majority gave a rating between zero and two and some even said they would offer a rating of less than zero if it was possible.

Here’s what people had to say:

“Where I shop almost everyone wears masks and distancing--rate 9-10 .. Sometimes there might be one or two in the entire store without a mask but I distance from them.”

“So few wearing them. Feels like swimming against the tide.”

“Zero! There’s a lot of people that don’t wear mask and to me it’s unbelievable. I wear a mask to store and I clean the products when I get them home. I’m being very cautious because I love my grandchildren. I tested negative for COVID and I thank God. It’s a virus and I wish everyone would treat as so.”

“I live in Seabrook so I would say a 3 here!”

“I’m glad I’m out in the country. I go to the store and maybe 1 of 10 people is wearing one. It still feels somewhat normal out here in the boonies.”

“People are doing a great job covering their face in their cars and exposing the nose once they get out of their vehicles. Their under-the-chin use of the masks is also going well.”

“I give a 0. I went to Target on Westheimer n Fondren n was shocked to see customers after customers not wearing mask!! The employees on the hand had theirs on. I am glad I had mine on don’t like it but I don’t want to get nor do I want to get someone sick!”

“Zero people don’t care enough... frustrating!!!”

“0 here in Pasadena is bad 70% are not wearing mask”

“1. I see a lot of people not wearing masks and acting like the pandemic is over.”

“0. Last week I went to get car inspected. No one wearing a mask but me. Next went to Kroger and 6 employees had masks dangling under chin. Went for Ice Cream Saturday. All 3 employees, no masks.”

