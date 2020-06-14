This is what people said about Houston and its use of masks

HOUSTON – We did a call out asking how you would rate Houston and its use of masks on a scale of 1 - 10.

Overall, most responded with a poor rating. Very few people rated the use of masks in Houston above five.

The majority gave a rating between zero and two and some even said they would offer a rating of less than zero if it was possible.

Here’s what people had to say:

“Where I shop almost everyone wears masks and distancing--rate 9-10 .. Sometimes there might be one or two in the entire store without a mask but I distance from them.”

“So few wearing them. Feels like swimming against the tide.”

“Zero! There’s a lot of people that don’t wear mask and to me it’s unbelievable. I wear a mask to store and I clean the products when I get them home. I’m being very cautious because I love my grandchildren. I tested negative for COVID and I thank God. It’s a virus and I wish everyone would treat as so.”

“I live in Seabrook so I would say a 3 here!”

“I’m glad I’m out in the country. I go to the store and maybe 1 of 10 people is wearing one. It still feels somewhat normal out here in the boonies.”

“People are doing a great job covering their face in their cars and exposing the nose once they get out of their vehicles. Their under-the-chin use of the masks is also going well.”

“I give a 0. I went to Target on Westheimer n Fondren n was shocked to see customers after customers not wearing mask!! The employees on the hand had theirs on. I am glad I had mine on don’t like it but I don’t want to get nor do I want to get someone sick!”

“Zero people don’t care enough... frustrating!!!”

“0 here in Pasadena is bad 70% are not wearing mask”

“1. I see a lot of people not wearing masks and acting like the pandemic is over.”

“0. Last week I went to get car inspected. No one wearing a mask but me. Next went to Kroger and 6 employees had masks dangling under chin. Went for Ice Cream Saturday. All 3 employees, no masks.”