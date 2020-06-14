The Woodlands launches Township Together initiative to highlight positive artwork, creativity in the community

The Woodlands Township created an initiative to showcase positive artwork and creativity in the community amid this challenging time.

Local residents are encouraged to share their uplifting artwork to be featured on the Township Together web page.

Featured work, so far, includes sidewalk chalk art, painted rocks, and more.

Here are guidelines for artwork submissions:

Photos containing graphic, obscene, or explicit content will not be considered for the Township Together web page or social media postings.

Submissions with advertising, political, or promotional messages will also not be considered.

Images of people may require a photo release. Participants will be contacted if a photo release is necessary.

Creatives can submit their artwork through social media by using the hashtag #TownshipTogether or by emailing to townshiptogether@thewoodlandstownship-tx.gov.