Coast Guard: Search underway for missing boater near Kemah

KEMAH, Texas – The Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater approximately five miles east of Kemah Saturday.

The missing boater is a male in his mid-40s wearing a blue shirt with grey shorts, officials said in a release.

Around 5 p.m. Saturday, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified by 911 dispatch of a boater ejected without a life jacket from an 18-foot vessel in the Houston Ship Channel at Light 67, according to the coast guard. It was reported that the the vessel operator’s seat broke, causing him to sharply turn the wheel.

The other three boaters on the vessel were not ejected and are uninjured, officials said.

The Coast Guard, Kemah Fire Department, Seabrook Police Department and Chambers County Sheriff’s Office are among the agencies searching for the missing boater. The Coast Guard and DPS have helicopters flying over the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.