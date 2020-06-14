A local teen is donating 5,000 masks to the Houston Fire Department
Houston firefighters are being supplied with PPE thanks to a Bellaire High School student.
Gracie Liu, 15, set up a Go Fund Me account to raise money to purchase masks for the Houston Fire Department.
The idea came to Liu after participating in a program to provide supplies for hospitals.
Liu was able to raise enough funds to purchase 5,000 masks which she will donate to the Houston Fire Department.
