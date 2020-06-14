4 people, including juvenile, injured after police chase ends in rollover crash: Officers

BAYTOWN, Texas – A wild police chase ended violently in Baytown Sunday morning. Police said multiple people are hurt after the incident.

Police said the crash happened at FM 565 and FM 1405 at around 12:30 a.m.

It started in Pasadena, where police said an officer tried to pull a truck over for a traffic stop. Police said they refused and a high-speed chase began.

According to officers, the chase lasted for nearly 15 miles and finally ended when the truck rolled off the road. Police said one person was thrown out of the vehicle.

Officers said three people were rushed to the hospital by ambulance, and a fourth person was flown to Memorial Hermann. Police said at least one person in the car was a juvenile.