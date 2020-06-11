One Good Thing: Deputy stops for game of basketball with children, video goes viral

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Florida – A deputy in Clay County, Florida, responded to a false alarm at a family's home last week. Everyone said it all led to an experience they'll never forget.

IT all started when a deputy showed up to Jarvis Smith's home because of a call from ADT, which ended up being a mistake.

As the officer was leaving, Smith captured the moment the deputy stopped to play with his children, who were shooting some hoops out in the street.

Smith said the interaction during these contentious times really touched him.

“This is like something that needs to be seen in these times to put positive images of our police officers in the community,” Smith said. “As a black man, I shouldn’t have my first thought about police be negative. It can be positive.”

Smith’s Facebook video has been shared more than 1,000 times, including by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.