Local News

Health officials are treating a northwest Harris County area after West Nile Virus mosquitos discovered Tuesday

Tulsi Kamath, Senior Digital News Editor

Tags: Harris County, northwest Harris County, West Nile Virus, mosquitos, summer
PLEASANT HILL, CA - JUNE 29: Mosquitos are seen inside a trap on June 29, 2012 in Pleasant Hill, California. As reports of mosquitoes with West Nile virus are increasing across the country and several people have been confirmed to be infected by the potentially dangerous disease, the Contra Costa County Mosquito and Vector Control District is testing mosquito larvae found in standing water throughout the county and is using mosquito fish and BVA Larvacide oils to eradicate the pest. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
HOUSTON – Harris County Public Health officials have confirmed the first sample of the West Nile Virus in a mosquito in northwest Harris County Wednesday, officials announced in a press release.

“The WNV mosquito sample was identified in the northwest quadrant of Harris County,” officials wrote. Five days ago, mosquitos in Montgomery County also tested positive for the virus.

The Mosquito and Vector Control Division of Harris County Public Health began treatment to the area where the disease mosquitos were found on Tuesday to reduce the risk of human infection.

“Mosquitos are around throughout the year; however, they are more prevalent during the warmer months, and typically most active from June through October,” officials wrote in a press release. “Out of the 56 species of mosquitoes found in our area, only a handful transmit diseases such as West Nile Virus, Chikungunya, Dengue and Zika.”

See a map from the Harris County Health Department that shows which neighborhood is being treated.

How to protect yourself

  • Use an EPA-registered insect repellent containing the active ingredient DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol, or 2-undecanone. Always apply as directed on the label
  • Do not use insect repellents on babies younger than 2 months old
  • Do not use products containing oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol on children younger than 3 years old
  • If possible, wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants

How to minimize the threat around your home

  • Remove/empty any containers that can hold water such as tires, flowerpots and toys
  • Change water in birdbaths and pet water bowls every 3 to 5 days
  • Keep rain gutters free of debris
  • Make sure screens are in good condition
  • Don’t “feed” the storm drains. Sweep up lawn clippings, leaves and tree limbs

