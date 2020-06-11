Health officials are treating a northwest Harris County area after West Nile Virus mosquitos discovered Tuesday

HOUSTON – Harris County Public Health officials have confirmed the first sample of the West Nile Virus in a mosquito in northwest Harris County Wednesday, officials announced in a press release.

“The WNV mosquito sample was identified in the northwest quadrant of Harris County,” officials wrote. Five days ago, mosquitos in Montgomery County also tested positive for the virus.

The Mosquito and Vector Control Division of Harris County Public Health began treatment to the area where the disease mosquitos were found on Tuesday to reduce the risk of human infection.

“Mosquitos are around throughout the year; however, they are more prevalent during the warmer months, and typically most active from June through October,” officials wrote in a press release. “Out of the 56 species of mosquitoes found in our area, only a handful transmit diseases such as West Nile Virus, Chikungunya, Dengue and Zika.”

See a map from the Harris County Health Department that shows which neighborhood is being treated.

How to protect yourself

Use an EPA-registered insect repellent containing the active ingredient DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol, or 2-undecanone. Always apply as directed on the label

Do not use insect repellents on babies younger than 2 months old

Do not use products containing oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol on children younger than 3 years old

If possible, wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants

How to minimize the threat around your home