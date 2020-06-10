George Floyd’s brother to testify during congressional hearing on police brutality

WASHINGTON – A day after the funeral of George Floyd was held in Houston, one of his brothers is set to appear before a congressional committee.

Philonise Floyd, one of the brothers of George Floyd, is scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing on police brutality.

George Floyd, who grew up in Houston’s Third Ward, died while being detained by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Memorial Day. Video showed a police officer kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes while he pleaded for air.

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo and attorney Ben Crump, who has been representing the Floyd family, are also on the witness list.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.