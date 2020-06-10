Argument over $40 leads to man’s fatal shooting at hotel in N. Harris County: Pct. 4

HOUSTON – Precinct 4 deputy constables are investigating a homicide outside of a hotel in north Harris County Wednesday.

Deputies said it happened at the Frontier Inn on the North Freeway near North Vista Drive.

According to deputies, witnesses said an argument over $40 led to the shooting. A search for the shooter is currently underway, deputies said.

Authorities said the shooter stops by the hotel often and they are looking at the security camera.

This is an ongoing investigation.