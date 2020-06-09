TSU announces full scholarship for George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna

HOUSTON – On the day Houston-native George Floyd was laid to rest, Texas Southern University sought to honor his memory by granting his daughter, Gianna with a full scholarship to study at the university.

“The Board (of Regents), in conjunction with the TSU Foundation Board, has approved a fund to provide a full scholarship to Floyd’s beloved daughter, Gianna,” the university announced in a press release. “TSU’s executive and academic staff will prepare a place for Miss Floyd if she wishes to attend the University."

Floyd, who was born in North Carolina, grew up in Houston’s Third Ward and graduated from Jack Yates High School in the early 90s. Albert H. Myres, the chairman of the TSU Board of Regents said that Floyd’s legacy would be strengthened by the offer of an educational pathway for his daughter.

“The board is committed to education and understands that a college degree is one of many powerful steps toward a productive and successful life,” said Albert H. Myres, chairman of the board of regents. “We know that this gesture cannot take the place of her dad’s loving presence, but we hope that it will contribute to easing her journey through life.”

Gerald Smith, the chairman of the TSU Foundation said the scholarship will be privately-funded.

“We know the value of an education in the pursuit of solutions and generational progress,” Smith said in the release. “We look forward to embracing her into the TSU family.”