Ask 2: How do you sign up for Vision Zero pledge, Houston’s goal to end traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2030?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: How do you sign up for Vision Zero pledge?

Answer: With more drivers on the road as business slowly start opening back up, it’s important to note the higher volumes of traffic on our roadways. Now more than ever, drivers should exercise safe driving habits while on their commute. And officers are saying they are noticing people driving at higher speeds.

Vision Zero Houston is the city’s commitment to end traffic deaths and serious injuries on Houston streets by 2030.

In a 2019 press conference, Mayor Sylvester Turner said: "Some will say this goal is unachievable. But I say, no loss of life is acceptable on our roadways, none, zero ... Together we can create change, together we can make a difference, together we can shift the way we think about mobility and traffic safety, and not only see the vision, but make it possible.”

You can sign up to pledge your commitment to keep Houston roads safe here.