Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old Port Arthur boy belived to be in grave danger

HOUSTON – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old Port Arthur boy who police believe was abducted Monday evening.

Baby Jason Roberts, 7-month-old, was last seen wearing a gray onesie. Police are also searching for Nathan Lynn Roberts Jr., the suspect they believe abducted Jason. Nathan Roberts was last seen wearing a black muscle shirt and black pants, officials said. He is accused of abducting the child and described to be driving a gold/tan Jeep Cherokee.

Nathan Roberts was last heard from in Port Arthur, officials said. Police believe the child is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction is asked to call the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8601.